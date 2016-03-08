Report suggests Ibrahimovic will not return to a Spain club
30 October at 12:15Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced on Instagram yesterday that he will return to Spain, but according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Rome based newspaper la Repubblica via Calciomercato.com, it will not be to play.
The 38-year-old Swedish forward’s contract expires with MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of the year, but his return to Spain will not be in a footballing capacity, the report details. Apparently, the former Barcelona striker will only be going there for commercial reasons, namely his work with a betting company.
The Mirror details how Ibrahimovic has recently partnered with betting company Bethard and the announcement may simply be part of a publicity stunt involving the striker.
Ibrahimovic spent two seasons in Spain with Barcelona earlier in his career, but his time in Spain was unsettled and he failed to convince the Blaugrana faithful of his abilities. He made 46 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring 22 goals and providing 13 assists.
Apollo Heyes
