Report: Suso and Correa can co-exist at AC Milan

15 August at 10:15
For a few weeks, at least according to some reports, one was the other's alternative, while now both could be a part of the 2019-20 AC Milan squad: we are talking about Suso and Angel Correa who could soon train together at the Milanello sports centre.

Yesterday there was a new meeting at Casa Milan between Suso's agent and the Rossoneri management from which it emerged that the player is set to stay at the San Siro for another season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan told Lucci yesterday that they consider Suso very useful to the cause and do not want to sell him. Giampaolo's request to keep the Spaniard is therefore likely to be satisfied. The permanence of the former Liverpool man does not exclude the arrival of Correa, as mentioned above, for which there have been some steps forward in the last hours.

The Milanese paper revealed this morning that Atletico Madrid are coming down from the request of 50 million euros. The parties are in continuous contact and today the negotiations are circulated around the bonuses included in the deal. Moreover, the sale of Andre Silva is not strictly necessary to complete the signing of the Argentinian attacker.

