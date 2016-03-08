Report: Talks begin between Napoli, Milik for contract extension
20 September at 14:31Italian Serie A giants Napoli and striker Arkadiusz Milik have begun discussions regarding the possible contract extension, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 25-year-old’s current deal with the Naples-based club runs till 2021 and it seems that both parties are keen to agree a new contract which will extend the Poland international’s stay at the club.
Milik has joined Napoli in 2016 and since then has scored 27 goals in 67 league appearances for the club over the course of last three seasons.
