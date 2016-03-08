Report: The figures behind the sold-out derby between Inter and AC Milan

As reported by Calcio e Finanza , the San Siro is sold out for the game and Inter will certainly celebrate the revenue gained from the ticket sales. Per the outlet, the box office will collect a total of €5.5m from sales for this game.

It will be Inter's third-best result for Serie A games, as well as the second-best derby. The derby in 2018/19, when Milan were the home side, resulted in ticket sales of €5.8m. In other words, the derby is one of the hottest games of the season.

Hopefully, both teams will perform tomorrow and thus repay the fans, although one side will most likely be more disappointed than the other.

The long-awaited derby between Inter and AC Milan will take place tomorrow evening, with both sides looking to win the prestigious game. Certainly, it holds great importance not just for the honour, but also for how much it could mean in the standings.