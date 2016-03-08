Report: The Milan-Juve-Chelsea triangle is ready to heat up...

It is not a secret that both Chelsea and Milan have interest in Juve duo Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain. The blues also like Daniele Rugani a lot too as the coming hours will be crucial for all three clubs. Here's a quick recap of the situation: Chelsea like Rugani-Caldara and Higuain from Juve, Milan like Caldara and Higuain from the bianconeri and Morata from the blues where as Juve like Bonucci from Milan.



As Sky Sport recently said, the coming hours will be crucial for all three teams. If Chelsea get Rugani\Caldara plus Higuain then Milan will try to get Alvaro Morata from the blues. If Milan get Caldara-Higuain, then Chelsea will have to change targets. In any case, Juve would like to sign Leonardo Bonucci from Milan as it remains to be seen if it will be in exchange of a player or money. The coming hours will be crucial for all three clubs indeed...