Report: The next 24 hours will be crucial on the Chelsea-Rugani front
28 July at 20:52It is not a secret that Chelsea have strong interest in Juve's Daniele Rugani as he worked with Maurizio Sarri in the past during their Empoli days. Will Juve let him leave? This remains to be seen. What's clear is that Chelsea wouldn't sell both Rugani and Caldara (who is on Milan and Chelsea's radar). The situation is very fluid as Juve will surely sell Higuain plus one between Rugani\Caldara as Chelsea and Milan are both interested.
As SportItalia recently reported, Marotta and Patatici could soon meet with Abramovich as Rugani will be the focal point of the discussions. As SportItalia also reported, Chelsea should get a definitive answer on the Daniele Rugani front (and maybe even on the Caldara-Higuain front) within the next 24 hours or so. This news was also confirmed by Calciomercato.com sources. There should be much more news to come out by the end of the week-end as the talks have been heating up of late. Juve-Chelsea and Milan look on...
