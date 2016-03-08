Report: Thiago Silva can return to AC Milan as PSG make contract renewal decision
18 February at 18:00In the summer of 2012, AC Milan sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to PSG in what is viewed by many as the beginning of the downfall of the club. 8 years later and the Swedish attacker has returned to the San Siro and he could be followed by the Brazilian centre-back very soon.
In fact, Thiago Silva's contract in France expires at the end of the season and according to Paris United (via milanlive.it), the club has decided not to renew his contract for more seasons.
The agent and player asked for a two-year extension but the club did not intend to grant this request. Leonardo believes that the player's cycle in Paris has ended and prefers to focus on another player for the future, with the dream being Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.
For Thiago Silva, in the meantime, it is unlikely to be a difficult task to find a new team. Turning 36 in September, he may also decide to return to Brazil to end his career. Much will depend on the motivations and the offers he will receive.
However, according to the same Paris United, AC Milan would be interested in a return of the player to the San Siro. It remains to be seen if this interest will materialize in something more concrete.
