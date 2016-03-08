Report: Third time's the charm - Gazidis' attempts to sign Rangnick at Milan

According to today's edition of Il Giornale ( via MilanNews.it ), on the second occasion, Gazidis urged Paolo Maldini and Zvone Boban to at least meet Rangnick and evaluate him. However, they didn't want to speak and the CEO scheduled a meeting between the German and Elliott instead.

The outcome of the meeting was very positive, and Gazidis' third attempt to bring Rangnick to Milan will thus be a successful one, although it remains to be seen what the role will be. The intention is to make him sporting director and manager.





For more news, visit our homepage. Meanwhile, there is a glimpse of hope for the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Gazidis has let the player and his agent Mino Raiola that he's ready to discuss the renewal.

Ivan Gazidis and Ralf Rangnick have known each other for a long time and have become good friends. In fact, since he was made the CEO of AC Milan, the South African has tried to sign the manager twice. The first dates back to last summer, while the second came after Giampaolo's sacking.