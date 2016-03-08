Report: Three clubs interested in hiring Mauricio Pochettino
26 November at 09:55Three clubs are interested in hiring English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s former manager Mauricio Pochettino, as per The Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 47-year-old has been sacked by the North London-based club last week following series of unimpressive performances which left them as low as 14th on the league table with just 14 points after first 12 league matches.
As per the latest report, German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund along with Spurs’ arch-rivals Arsenal are considering hiring Pochettino as their next manager.
