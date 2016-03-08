Report: Three La Liga clubs interested in signing Milan’s Suso
15 January at 14:00Three clubs from the Spanish La Liga are interested in signing Italian serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the ongoing transfer window after having a rather disappointing campaign on the pitch.
As per the latest report, three La Liga outfits—Valencia, Sevilla and Getafe—are all interested in signing Suso in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that all of those clubs have made a loan offer with an obligation to buy the player after a certain period of time, something which was not appreciated by the Milan-based club’s hierarchy as they are looking to let the player leave only on a permanent transfer.
Suso has joined Milan in the summer of 2015 on a free-transfer once his contract with the English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
