Report: Three players Juventus could sacrifice to sign Pogba

In fact, sporting director Fabio Paratici is already at work to try to please the Bianconeri fans. However, although the Coronavirus emergency might lower the price of the French midfielder, it will be necessary to gather funds for the operation by sacrificing some valuable players.

In the meantime, Paratici is studying the right way to go about the Pogba negotiations, should he manage to offload the three players mentioned above. However, it's clear that the dream could become a reality. According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Juventus have already identified the three main candidates: Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi. All three have lost their place in the team and the Bianconeri are awaiting offers.

What does the future hold for Paul Pogba? The French midfielder remains one of the most talked-about names ahead of the summer, as he seems destined to leave Man Utd. With Juventus keen on reinforcing the midfield, a return could become a reality.