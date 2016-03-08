Report: Three Serie A clubs battling to sign Inter’s Politano in January
13 January at 16:10Three clubs from the Italian Serie A are interested in signing Inter Milan’s out-of-favour winger Matteo Politano in the January transfer window, as per Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after failing to adjust to life at the San Siro following his summer move from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €21.10 million.
As per the latest report, three clubs from Italy’s top division—AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli—are interested in acquiring the services of Politano in the mid-season transfer window.
The report further stated that it is Milan who are leading the race to sign the winger as they are trying to overhaul the squad for the rest of the campaign.
Ever since his move to Inter, Politano has not managed to score or provide an assist in 15 appearances for his new club in all competitions.
