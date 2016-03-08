Report: Time running out for Mandzukic’s Qatar move
23 September at 15:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran striker Mario Mandzukic has still not make up his mind whether to move to Qatar or not, as per Tuttosport.
The Croatia international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window but instead opted to stay.
However, Juventus new manager Maurizio Sarri dropped the 33-year-old from the club’s UEFA Champions League squad which intensified the rumours of him leaving the club before the January transfer window.
But since no other country have their transfer window operating except Qatar, Mandzukic’s options before January seems limited to say the least.
As per the latest report, the veteran striker has not been able to decide whether he would like to move to the Middle Eastern country where two clubs are interested in acquiring his services.
But the problem is that even Qatar’s transfer window is closing on September 30 which means there is only one week left to complete the deal.
The report stated that Mandzukic would ideally want to stay in Europe and preferably move to England where Manchester United might make another move for him in the January transfer window.
