Report: To avert crisis, Spurs eye Ajax’s star

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ajax’s star winger Hakim Ziyech, as per 90min.com cited by Calciomercato.com The North London-based club are going through a rough patch—especially on the domestic front—as they are currently placed on the 14th position of the league table after 12 matches.As per the latest report, to avert the crisis-like situation, Spurs’ hierarchy have identified Ajax’s Ziyech as their number one target for the upcoming transfer windows.