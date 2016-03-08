Report: To avert crisis, Spurs eye Ajax’s star
11 November at 12:15English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ajax’s star winger Hakim Ziyech, as per 90min.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The North London-based club are going through a rough patch—especially on the domestic front—as they are currently placed on the 14th position of the league table after 12 matches.
As per the latest report, to avert the crisis-like situation, Spurs’ hierarchy have identified Ajax’s Ziyech as their number one target for the upcoming transfer windows.
