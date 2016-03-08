Report: Todibo 'tempted' to snub AC Milan as new option emerges

Furthermore, as reported by Sky Italia ( via Calciomercato.com ), the defender is tempted to reject the Rossoneri's offer in favour of Schalke 04, who are willing to bring him in on a dry loan. Meanwhile, Boban and Maldini are holding out for a loan with an option to buy.

It's no secret that AC Milan have made the defence one of their main priorities this month, setting their sights on Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the negotiations with the Catalans are proving to be very tough, and the operation could now fall through.