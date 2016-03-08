Report: Todibo 'tempted' to snub AC Milan as new option emerges
07 January at 20:45It's no secret that AC Milan have made the defence one of their main priorities this month, setting their sights on Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the negotiations with the Catalans are proving to be very tough, and the operation could now fall through.
Furthermore, as reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), the defender is tempted to reject the Rossoneri's offer in favour of Schalke 04, who are willing to bring him in on a dry loan. Meanwhile, Boban and Maldini are holding out for a loan with an option to buy.
