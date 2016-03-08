Torino are reportedly close to signing Udinese starlet Antonin Bark. The 23-year-old had been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus but the granata are said to be in pole position to sign the talented midfielder who could join the Olimpico hierarchy for € 13/14 million.According to Tuttosport Torino are close to finalizing a deal with Udinese whilst their other midfield target - Roberto Pereyra - will only leave Watford for € 30 million.