Report: Torino interested in Milan’s striker

16 November at 10:35
Italian Serie A outfit Torino are interested in signing league rivals AC Milan’s out-of-favour striker Fabio Borini in the January transfer window, as per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club since the summer transfer window as he has only managed 70 minutes of first-team football in the ongoing season.

As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are interested in signing Borini who has been at Milan since the summer of 2018.

