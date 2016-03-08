Report: Torino interested in signing Botev Plovdiv’s midfielder

07 December at 12:40
Italian Serie A outfit Torino are interested in signing Bulgarian club PFC Botev Plovdiv’s midfielder Todor Nedelev, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Turin-based club have been in the market for quite some time to find right candidates who can bolster the midfield department.

As per the latest report, Torino’s hierarchy have identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit for the club and are likely to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Torino
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.