Report: Torino interested in signing Botev Plovdiv’s midfielder

Italian Serie A outfit Torino are interested in signing Bulgarian club PFC Botev Plovdiv’s midfielder Todor Nedelev, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The Turin-based club have been in the market for quite some time to find right candidates who can bolster the midfield department.As per the latest report, Torino’s hierarchy have identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit for the club and are likely to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.