Report: Torino likely to make move for Milan striker in January
18 November at 09:35Italian Serie A outfit Torino are likely to make a move for league rivals AC Milan’s striker Fabio Borini in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has not been able to cement his spot ever since moving to the San Siro in 2018 and has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in January.
As per the latest report, Torino are quite interested in signing the former Sunderland striker and are likely to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
