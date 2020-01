Report: Torino reject Parma's loan offer for young forward

Italian Serie A outfit Torino have rejected a loan offer from league rivals Parma for the young striker Vincenzo Millico, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the country.As per the latest report, after rejecting an approach from Chievo, the Turin-based outfit have also rejected a loan offer from Parma for Millico who is now looking set to stay at the club for the rest of campaign.