Report: Torino reject Parma's loan offer for young forward
20 January at 15:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino have rejected a loan offer from league rivals Parma for the young striker Vincenzo Millico, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the country.
As per the latest report, after rejecting an approach from Chievo, the Turin-based outfit have also rejected a loan offer from Parma for Millico who is now looking set to stay at the club for the rest of campaign.
