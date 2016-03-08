Report: Torino to sell two players in January

22 October at 14:35
Italian Serie A outfit Torino will sell two of their players in the January transfer window, according to a report published in Tuttosport.

The report stated that the Turin-based club will let midfielders Simone Edera and Vittorio Parigini leave the club in the next transfer window.

Both Edera and Parigini have not made a single appearance for the club in the ongoing campaign and are valued at around €1 million and €2 million respectively from transfermarkt.com.

