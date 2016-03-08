Report: Torino want to sing Borini if Iago Falque leaves
13 June at 11:24Torino are interested in signing AC Milan winger Fabio Borini, Tuttosport reports. The rossoneri have made the Italian winger’s move permanent just a few days ago (read the details here) but the granata are now strongly interested in the former Sunderland man.
Torino, in fact, could sell Iago Falque who is wanted by Atalanta and Sevilla and although the salary of Borini is around € 2-million-a-year, Torino could afford his signing by selling the former Barcelona and Juve starlet.
