Report: Tottenham captain Kane set to miss Champions League last 16 with ankle injury

16 January at 13:50
After losing against Manchester United at Wembley, Tottenham will also have to deal with another big blow as their captain and top scorer Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in the matchup and is set to be out of action until March, which would signify him missing the Champions League last 16 matchups played against Borussia Dortmund on February 13 at home and March 5 in Germany.

