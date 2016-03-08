Report: Tottenham captain Kane set to miss Champions League last 16 with ankle injury

Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that @HKane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match.



He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March. pic.twitter.com/Ot3doPa4K6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2019

After losing against Manchester United at Wembley, Tottenham will also have to deal with another big blow as their captain and top scorer Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in the matchup and is set to be out of action until March, which would signify him missing the Champions League last 16 matchups played against Borussia Dortmund on February 13 at home and March 5 in Germany.