Report: Tottenham eye AC Milan midfielder for post-Eriksen era - the latest

There isn't much distance between the parties and an agreement could soon be reached, based on the latest reports. Therefore, Tottenham have started to look at some replacements, ready to part ways with the Danish international earlier than expected.

According to the Turkish newspaper Aksam ( via FCInterNews.it ), Mourinho's side have set their sights on AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, who would be allowed to leave the Rossoneri if the right offer arrives. Per the report, he could be sold for around €20m.

Then again, it depends on the future of Eriksen. In the coming days, there should be more updates on the matter, but Inter are seemingly getting closer and closer.

It's no secret that Christian Eriksen is destined to leave Tottenham, perhaps even as early as this month. Having agreed on personal terms with the player, Inter are working hard to secure his arrival six months earlier, as the contract with Spurs expires in the summer.