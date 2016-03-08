Two players, in particular, are considered up for sale: Caicedo and Vargic. The former has attracted interest in Spain, with Villarreal and Real Betis interested in his services, according to La Repubblica. For Vargic, a move to Croatia is likely.

Lazio are working to strengthen their team ahead of next season, with several targets in mind. However, in order to partially fund the mercato, they will also need to sell players.