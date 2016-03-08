Report: Two MLS clubs emerge as likely destination for Real striker
06 January at 18:45Two Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs have emereged as a possible destination for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran winger Gareth Bale, as per Eldesmarque.
The Wales international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital since the summer transfer window but his departure did not materialise for number of reasons.
As per the latest report, MLS clubs Inter Miami and LA Galaxy have emerged as two possible destinations for Bale who has not featured permanently for the Los Blancos in the ongoing campaign.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments