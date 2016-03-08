Report: Two obstacles Inter need to overcome in Giroud pursuit

Olivier Giroud remains the first name on Inter's wish list to reinforce the attack in January. However, there are two obstacles that the Nerazzurri will have to overcome to bring the French striker to Antonio Conte.According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the first is linked to the salary of the striker, as he currently earns €8m per year. The second concern relates to the length of the contract, with Giroud asking for the deadline to be set at 2022. Inter, meanwhile, are only willing to offer him 18 months.