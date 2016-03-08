Report: Two players back from start for Milan - Probable XI for Brescia clash

The Turkish midfielder will play on the left flank in the 4-4-2 system, while the Argentine will pair up with Alessio Romagnoli in the centre of defence. In other words, Simon Kjaer will be on the bench after starting the last two games.



This, therefore, is the probable XI of Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Leao. Despite the success last time out, bagging a brace, Ante Rebic will also be on the bench for this one.