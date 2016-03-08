Report: Two players back from start for Milan - Probable XI for Brescia clash
23 January at 14:20Following the dramatic 3-2 win against Udinese, AC Milan will be looking to grab their fourth consecutive win in all competitions. In fact, the Champions League zone is now in sight and three points tomorrow evening would be very important for the Rossoneri.
According to reports from Sky Italia (via MilanNews.it), two players are expected to be back from start for Stefano Pioli's side, namely Hakan Calhanoglu and Mateo Musacchio. Both have recovered from their respective injury.
The Turkish midfielder will play on the left flank in the 4-4-2 system, while the Argentine will pair up with Alessio Romagnoli in the centre of defence. In other words, Simon Kjaer will be on the bench after starting the last two games.
This, therefore, is the probable XI of Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Leao.
Despite the success last time out, bagging a brace, Ante Rebic will also be on the bench for this one.
