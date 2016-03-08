Report: UEFA could move the Euros to another country; Turkey a candidate
12 March at 11:20What will happen to the Euros? In this situation, the tournament is a decisive factor in several decisions, mainly how the leagues will be able to finish their respective season. Everything will depend on UEFA, who will have to make a decision on the matter.
All the national federations seem keen on postponing the Euros, thus allowing them to finish their respective season amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The idea would then be to move the tournament to 2021 (the best solution), or perhaps even 2022 as the World Cup will be played in the winter.
However, UEFA president Ceferin seems to have other ideas. According to La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), he is ready to make an extreme decision: move all of the games elsewhere, rather than playing them in countries who are struggling with the Coronavirus.
In this sense, Turkey have made themselves heard, also thanks to their close ties with the UEFA boss. Then again, many believe it's only a matter of time before the Coronavirus will hit near all countries in the world.
