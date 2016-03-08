Report: United closing on striker's signing
31 October at 13:05English Premier League giants Manchester United are closing in on the signing of French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s highly-rated striker Moussa Dembele, as per Express cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Red Devils are short on attacking options after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window as the duo joined Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.
As per the latest report, United are confident of signing Dembele in the January transfer window who is valued around €50 million by Lyon.
