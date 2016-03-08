Report: United confident of signing Lukaku’s replacement in January
08 October at 15:06English Premier League Manchester United have are increasingly confident of signing replacement of striker Romelu Lukaku in the January transfer window, as per Le10Sport.
The Belgium international joined the Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan for a reported fee of €75 million from the Manchester-based club on the last day of the English summer transfer window, which is why the Red Devils could not sign his replacement in time.
As per the latest development, United have identified French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé as the perfect fit to replace the former Everton striker and are optimistic of acquiring his services in the January transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments