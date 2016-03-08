Report: United identify Allegri and four others to replace Solskjaer
07 October at 13:44English Premier League outfit Manchester United have identified five possible candidates to replace under-fire manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 46-year-old is under immense pressure after the Red Devils horrid form in the league competition where they suffered another humiliating defeat, this time against struggling Newcastle side with a 1-0 score line on Sunday at the St. James’ Park, which left them as low as 12th on the league table and just two points above the relegation zone.
As per the latest report, United’s hierarchy are now having doubts whether the former Cardiff City manager is the right man to take the club forward and therefore, they have identified as many as five candidates for the possible vacant position.
The list features former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and current England manager Gareth Southgate.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments