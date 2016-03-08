Report: United identify Inter, Milan target Matic’s replacement
05 October at 16:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United have identified veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic’s replacement, as per the Sun.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan in the recent past who are looking to sign the former Chelsea midfielder as a free agent in the summer of 2020.
As per the recent development, the Red Devils have already identified league rivals Aston Villa’s John McGinn as the man to replace the 31-year-old, that too on the advice of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments