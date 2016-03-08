Report: United identify Pogba’s replacement
18 November at 10:30English Premier League outfit Manchester United have identified a potential replacement of want-away midfielder Paul Pogba, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club after attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid and Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past.
As per the latest report, United have already started preparing for a life without their star midfielder and have identified French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga as potential replacement of Pogba.
