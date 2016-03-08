Report: United identify top midfield target
20 November at 17:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United have identified Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria as their top midfield target in the upcoming transfer windows, as per the Bild cited by Calciomercato.com
The 23-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of club—both within Germany and abroad.
As per the latest development, the Red Devils have identified the Switzerland international as the perfect fit to bolster their midfield and they are likely to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
