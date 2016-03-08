Report: United identify under-fire Solskjaer’s replacement
23 September at 15:20English Premier League outfit Manchester United have identified the candidate to replace under-fire manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer, as per Daily Mail.
The 46-year-old has been under immense pressure after club’s below-par performances—first in the transfer window where they let the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave without having their replacements and then series of poor results in the league which put even more pressure on the manager as the Red Devils are currently placed on the eighth spot with just eight points after six matches.
Therefore, as per the new development, the club hierarchy have identified Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel as the man to replace Solskjaer if results won’t change in the near future.
