Report: United interested in Bundesliga striker
21 October at 09:50English Premier League outfit Manchester United are interested in a striker from German Bundesliga, as per Daily Express.
The Red Devils have been in the market to sign a striker and was linked heavily with Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic.
As per the latest report, the Manchester-based club have identified RB Leipzig’s striker Timo Werner as one of the potential target in the January transfer window.
However, it is highly unlikely that the German club will let go their star player in the middle of the season.
