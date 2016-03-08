Report: United interested in re-signing striker to bolster attack
11 November at 09:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United are interested in signing league rivals Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old has spent two seasons at the Manchester-based club from 2013 but had a horrid time and eventually joined The Eagles in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of €3.80 million.
As per the latest report, United—who are currently struggling with lack of options on the attacking front—are interested in bringing Zaha back to the Old Trafford and are ready to meet his valuation of €70 million.
