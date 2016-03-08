Report: United keeping tabs on Real’s striker
01 November at 15:30English Premier Laegue outfit Manchester United are keeping tabs on Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, as per Bleacher Report.
The Serbia international is having a hard time settling down in the Spanish capital after making a move in the summer from German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €65 million.
As per the latest report, United are keeping tabs on the striker’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and would make a move for him in the January transfer window if an opportunity arise.
For more update, please visit our home page.
Go to comments