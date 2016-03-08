Report: United leading race to sign Juve target
19 November at 18:25English Premier League outfit Manchester United are leading the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per The Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in European football after scoring 26 goals along with providing six assists in just 18 matches for his current club in all competition.
As per the latest development, United’s representatives have already established contact with Haaland’s father who has been spotted visiting the Red Devils’ training ground.
It is believed that the Manchester-based club are ready to offer as much as €120 million for the player who has also attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past.
