Report: United ready to pay Pochettino's buyout clause
27 September at 18:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to pay league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Mauricio Pochettino’s buyout clause, as per the Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s post as the manager of the Red Devils is under scrutiny after club’s series of poor result which left them as low as eighth on the league table.
Therefore, as per the latest development, the Manchester-based club have identified Pochettino as the perfect fit to replace Solskjæ and are ready to pay his £32 million buyout clause.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments