Report: United’s Pogba choses Real over Juve as future club
26 November at 10:50English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has chosen Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid as his future club, as per fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based outfit since the summer transfer window when he publically admitted that he is looking for a new challenge.
There have been reports of concrete interest in Pogba from the likes of Los Blancos along with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent but as per the latest report, the World Cup winning midfielder has chosen the Spanish giants as his preferred option for his next club ahead of the Turin-based outfit.
Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.
Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 148 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 31 goals and provided 31 assists.
