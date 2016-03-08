Report: United’s Pogba prefers move to Real over Juve
06 December at 11:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has made a final decision regarding his future, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he publically admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
As per the latest report, Pogba has decided that he is going to do all he can to leave the Red Devils in the upcoming transfer window.
The report further stated that the World Cup winning midfielder is preferring a move to Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid over a potential return to Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
Pogba has not played for United since September 30th as he continued to recover from an ankle injury.
The 26-year-old has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments