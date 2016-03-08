Report: United scouts observe Tonali in Juve tie
25 September at 10:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s scouts have observed the performance of Italian Serie A club Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali in the match against Juventus on Tuesday.
As per the Sun who have quoted Gazzetta dello Sport, United’s scouts were present at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti to take a closer look at the 19-year-old and they were immensely impressed with the performance of the rising star.
Tonali was a real powerhouse for the home side in the middle of the park as he made one tackle and three interceptions.
United’s scouts were not the only one observing the performance of the young midfielder as he was also observed by the Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini, who was also impressed with the work-rate of the Italy U21 international.
The Turin-based club came out with a 2-1 win against the home side, courtesy late winner from veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanić.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments