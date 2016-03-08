Report: Unrest in Milan locker room after Genoa win
07 October at 11:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are going through a hard time after managing to win just three out of the first seven league matches.
As per Sky Sports, the result of poor on-field performance is now beginning to show in the team’s locker room as well where players and the coaching staff was not satisfied with the team’s overall performance despite registering a 2-1 win in their previous match against Genoa.
The report further stated that some players were not convinced with the methods of manager Marco Giampaolo.
