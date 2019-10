Report: Unrest in Milan locker room after Genoa win

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are going through a hard time after managing to win just three out of the first seven league matches.As per Sky Sports , the result of poor on-field performance is now beginning to show in the team’s locker room as well where players and the coaching staff was not satisfied with the team’s overall performance despite registering a 2-1 win in their previous match against Genoa.The report further stated that some players were not convinced with the methods of manager Marco Giampaolo.