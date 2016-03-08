Juventus are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin as a replacement for Medhi Benatia this summer.Godin has started both of Uruguay's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and has become a very important part of the Los Rojiblancos side since he arrived from Villarreal in the summer of 2010 for a fee in the region of 8 million euros.Tuttosport report that with Medhi Benatia probably on his way out of the bianconeri this summer, Juventus will make a move to sign Godin as his replacement.Rudi Garcia reportedly wants Benatia as Marseille and Juve feel that Godin fits the bill for them.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)