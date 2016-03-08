Report: Valencia set to re-sign striker from Barcelona
20 December at 11:10Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia are set to re-sign striker Abel Ruiz from league rivals FC Barcelona in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and is currently playing with the third tier team of the Catalan-based club.
As per the latest report, Valencia are interested in signing the Spanish U21 international and are looking to make a move for the player who left the club’s youth team in 2012.
