Report: Verona set price tag for Inter, Napoli’s target Amrabat
14 December at 10:50Italian Serie A outfit Verona have set a price tag for the want-away midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of league giants Inter Milan and Napoli in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Verona’s hierarchy are willing to let Amrabat leave in the mid-season transfer window but they are looking to generate funds in the region of €17 to €18 million from the departure of their prized asset.
