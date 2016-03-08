Report: Verona unhappy with Fiorentina’s offer for young defender
14 January at 13:45Italian Serie A outfit Hellas Verona are unhappy with the offer for young defender Marash Kumbulla from league rivals Fiorentina, as per La Nazione cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs including Inter Milan from Italy and Manchester United, Chelsea from England.
As per the latest report, Fiorentina’s offer of 18-month loan with an option to make the deal permanent which would also include an initial payment of €7 million does not satisfy the hierarchy of Verona and they are considering different options regarding the future of the player.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments