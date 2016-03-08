Report: Vidal set to become an Inter player by next week

Arturo Vidal and Inter, a deal is getting closer. The ex-Juve player who currently plays for Bayern Munich seems set to leave Germany as Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan are the club who have shown the most interest in him. It is reported that the nerazzurri are on the verge of completing a deal with Bayern Munich that would see the Chile international arrive at the San Siro in Milano (on a loan with an option to buy).



VIDAL FIRST HAS TO RENEW HIS DEAL WITH THE CLUB - Since his contract expires next summer, Bayern would first have to renew his contract with the club before then sending him out to Inter. In all, the deal between Inter and Bayern Munich is expected to be around 22 million euros overall.



According to FCInterNews, it seems like Vidal already agreed a three-year deal with Inter that would see him earn 4.5 million euros per season (plus bonuses). It also seems like Vidal could be in Italy before the end of this week-end as he could already undergo his medicals with Spalletti's club. More to come on the matter...